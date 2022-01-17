Covid cases keep rising

About after five months the country recorded more than 5,000 Covid-19 detection as 5,222 new cases were detected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 1,617,711 and during the time, 8 more patients died due to Covid-19 taking the death toll at 29,144.

The country last logged 5,249 cases and 114 deaths on August 24, last year with a positivity rate at 15.12 per cent in 24 hours.

Besides, 293 Covid-19

patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,552,893 and overall recovery rate at 96.47, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 17.82 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.64 per cent and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 29,305 samples.

Among the deceased, four died in the Dhaka division, three in Chattogram, and one in Sylhet. Of them, five were male and three were female and they were aged between 41-80 years old.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 33 with detection of three more cases on Wednesday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







