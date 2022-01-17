Video
Monday, 17 January, 2022
Home Front Page

SUST closed sine die after student, police clash, 40 injured

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
SUST Correspondent

The Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) authority on Sunday suspended academic activities of the university indefinitely following a clash between students and police.
Students have been asked to leave their dormitories by noon on Monday, SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin told media after the development.
He said that the provost of Sirajunessa Chowdhury Hall also resigned from her post as the students started the protest last Thursday demanding her removal over allegations of misbehaviour.
Prof Nazia Chowdhury has been made the new provost of the hall.
Earlier this afternoon, SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed sought seven days from students to deal with the issues raised.
Special Crisis Response Team (CRT) has rescued VC Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, who was trapped in Dr MA Wazed Mia ICT building Shahjalal
    University of Science and Technology (SUST). During this time they resorted to baton charges, fire rubber bullets, and lobbed tear gas at the agitating students.
At least 40 students, including the university treasurer Anwarul Islam and Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Ajbahar Ali Sheikh were injured in the clash. The incident took place on Sunday evening. The chase and counter chase lasted till 7:00pm.
Meanwhile, the police broke the lock of the gate of the IICT building and went inside and took out Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed and took him to his residence. Shortly afterward, at least ten injured people were seen being taken to hospital by ambulance. When the students dispersed after the police attack, the campus Chhatra League chased them.
In the afternoon, students protesting at MA Wazed Mia ICT Education Building blocked the Vice-Chancellor. Earlier, the students boycotted the class examination and demanded the resignation of the provost committee of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Student Hall. The attack took place there.
Earlier in the afternoon, SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed sought seven days from students who have been protesting since Thursday over alleged misbehavior by Sirajunnesa Hall Provost Jafrin Ahmed Liza. At this time, the students rejected the offer to ask for time and warned of a strong movement. Later, the agitators obstructed the Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed when he wanted to leave the Vice-Chancellor's building and go to his residence "I never imagined I would be attacked," Vice-Chancellor Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed told reporters. I have suffered a lot from such behaviour of the students.'


