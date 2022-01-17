SUST closed sine die after student, police clash, 40 injured

The Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) authority on Sunday suspended academic activities of the university indefinitely following a clash between students and police.

Students have been asked to leave their dormitories by noon on Monday, SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin told media after the development.

He said that the provost of Sirajunessa Chowdhury Hall also resigned from her post as the students started the protest last Thursday demanding her removal over allegations of misbehaviour.

Prof Nazia Chowdhury has been made the new provost of the hall.

Earlier this afternoon, SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed sought seven days from students to deal with the issues raised.

Special Crisis Response Team (CRT) has rescued VC Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, who was trapped in Dr MA Wazed Mia ICT building Shahjalal

University of Science and Technology (SUST). During this time they resorted to baton charges, fire rubber bullets, and lobbed tear gas at the agitating students.

At least 40 students, including the university treasurer Anwarul Islam and Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Ajbahar Ali Sheikh were injured in the clash. The incident took place on Sunday evening. The chase and counter chase lasted till 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the police broke the lock of the gate of the IICT building and went inside and took out Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed and took him to his residence. Shortly afterward, at least ten injured people were seen being taken to hospital by ambulance. When the students dispersed after the police attack, the campus Chhatra League chased them.

