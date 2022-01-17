AL to table 14-point proposals

The ruling Awami League (AL) today is going to put some proposals to the President including keeping the provision of 'Search Committee' by participating President's dialogue with the registered political parties which started on December 20 last year to form the next Election Commission (EC).

The current EC will complete its tenure next month.

According to a party press release, a ten-member AL delegation led by

the party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will sit with President M Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban and the meeting will begin at 4:00pm.

The delegation also includes AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Advisory Council Members Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed, Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, the release said.

A reliable source of AL informed the Daily Observer that the ruling party will recommend 14 preludes regarding the formation of the next EC and election related procedures to the President and will show strong logic about these.

According to the source, the party thinks that 'Search Committee' is a tested method of forming EC since the last two commissions -Rakib commission and Huda commission-were formed by search committee. So, AL wants legislation of law regarding the EC formation keeping the provision of search committee. However, the party will prefer the search committee for forming the next EC and the process of enacting law would be taken for the next ECs.

Party insiders said that using of remarkable number Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next parliament elections will be proposed by AL. The party will propose of using EVMs in minimum 150 constituencies out of 300 across the country.

According to EC sources, at present EC has 1.5 lakh EVMs and it covers 13 thousand polling centres. To cover total 41,605 polling centres of three hundred constituencies EC needs six lakh EVMs and as backup two lakh EVMs are needed.

Meanwhile, AL wants that EC will permit election monitoring individuals from home and abroad with transparent and clear way. And no special agents and biased would get permission for election monitoring.

Besides, the ruling party wants the assurance of polling rights of expatriate voters and physically challenged special people, said a decision making influential leader of AL.

President's dialogue with the registered political parties to form the next Bangladesh Election Commission has begun through a meeting between president Md Abdul Hamid and a delegation of Jatiya Party at the president's official residence Bangabhaban in the capital on December 20 last year.











