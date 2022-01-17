Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Formation Of EC

AL to table 14-point proposals

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Hedayet Ullah Khan

The ruling Awami League (AL) today is going to put some proposals to the President including  keeping the provision of 'Search Committee' by participating President's dialogue with the registered political parties which started on December 20 last year to form the next Election Commission (EC).
The current EC will complete its tenure next month.
According to a party press release, a ten-member AL delegation led by
    the party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will sit with President M Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban and the meeting will begin at 4:00pm.
The delegation also includes AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Advisory Council Members Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed, Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, the release said.
A reliable source of AL informed the Daily Observer that the ruling party will recommend 14 preludes regarding the formation of the next EC and election related procedures to the President and will show strong logic about these.
According to the source, the party thinks that 'Search Committee' is a tested method of forming EC since the last two commissions -Rakib commission and Huda commission-were formed by search committee. So, AL wants legislation of law regarding the EC formation keeping the provision of search committee. However, the party will prefer the search committee for forming the next EC and the process of enacting law would be taken for the next ECs.
Party insiders said that using of remarkable number Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next parliament elections will be proposed by AL. The party will propose of using EVMs in minimum 150 constituencies out of 300 across the country.
According to EC sources, at present EC has 1.5 lakh EVMs and it covers 13 thousand polling centres. To cover total 41,605 polling centres of three hundred constituencies EC needs six lakh EVMs and as backup two lakh EVMs are needed.
Meanwhile, AL wants that EC will permit election monitoring individuals from home and abroad with transparent and clear way. And no special agents and biased would get permission for election monitoring.
Besides, the ruling party wants the assurance of polling rights of expatriate voters and physically challenged special people, said a decision making influential leader of AL.
President's dialogue with the registered political parties to form the next Bangladesh Election Commission has begun through a meeting between president Md Abdul Hamid and a delegation of Jatiya Party at the president's official residence Bangabhaban in the capital on December 20 last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No decision yet to shut edu instts: Dipu Moni
JnU follows no int’l standard
Book Fair delayed for 2 weeks
No justification to keep schools closed due to Covid: WB expert
Govt working on proper waste management
Covid cases keep rising
SUST closed sine die after student, police clash, 40 injured
AL to table 14-point proposals


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft