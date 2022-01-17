Covid infection rate soars by 222pc: DGHS

The number of coronavirus infection rate has increased by 222 per cent in one week, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, spokesperson and Director of the DGHS (Disease Control), came up with the remark at a virtual press briefing on Covid-19 situation on Sunday.

Dr Nazmul Islam said, "Delta variants are still a major threat in the country. Although the number of infected patients with Omicron is gradually increasing, it is not so terrible."

The time has not yet come to confirm that more patients are being infected with Omicron in the country. The way Omicron is replacing the Delta variant in different countries of the world, Omicron may spread in our country.

"That is why we have no place for complacency. There is no substitute for

following hygiene rules and vaccination," it said.

The infection had been somewhat stable in the country from early November to mid-December last year. From the third week of December it began to grow steadily. By January, the picture of the previous year had changed a lot.

"We also need to increase the rate of vaccination. We can see that the number of people who have registered for vaccination in the country is not getting the same number of vaccines. The place of interest must increase. In this case, one has to cooperate with the other," he added.

The spokesman of the DGHS said, "Lungs are less affected by Omicron but there is no chance for complacency"

The number of patients infected with coronavirus and death is continuously increasing in the country. In the last one week, 182,305 samples were tested and 20,280 new patients were identified.

Compared to the previous week, the rate of identification of new patients has increased by 222 percent in the last week. In the last one week, 38 people have died due to coronavirus.

The previous week's death toll was 20. The number of dead patients has increased by 61 percent in one week, he added.

The children of the school are already being vaccinated. The vaccination campaign is in full swing. Apart from this, a large number of students also study in Qawmi Madrasa.

"We want to include these students in the immunization programme, to ensure their immunization. We would like to say to all those involved in Qawmi Madrasa that as soon as the registration of students is completed, we will be able to give 100 percent vaccination."

"Apart from this, we also want to vaccinate the transport workers who are working to make our lives easier. So if those concerned are sent the list to the ICT Ministry following the proper procedure, then the task of vaccinating them becomes easier for us," Nazmul Islam.













