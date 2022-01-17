Ivy thanks N’ganj city dwellers for voting her Mayor once again

Thanking Narayanganj city dwellers the newly-elected Mayor of the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Selina Hayat Ivy, the ruling Awami League (AL) backed candidate, in an instant reaction said, "I will be at service of the city dwellers unto my last breath. I am thankful to my voters and the victory has been possible only for people's power and wave of voters in spite of all conspiracies against me."

She also said, "If the support of people was not with me I couldn't stand one minute in the city."

"I never give false commitment to the people. I will do my best what I committed to them. I will continue my development works and I will be with the city dwellers above all," Ivy

added.

Regarding the allegation from independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker, Selina Hayat Ivy said, "I don't know about election engineering. All media are here and I have never seen such number of media in Narayanganj city earlier. So, it is not possible doing election engineering."

"Rather I have made allegation against the slow speed of vote casting with EVM. If the speed was usual then I could have won by getting a minimum one lakh more votes over my opponent," she added.

The ruling party candidate dedicated her win to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Narayanganj city dwellers.















