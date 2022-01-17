Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat

Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) independent mayoral candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker alleged, he lost the election due to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) manipulation.

Taimur Alam made the allegation while talking to reporters after the NCC election on Sunday.

Taimur Alam said, "I tried my best, people also

voted for me. But I was defeated by EVM manipulation."

He further said, "Nine of my leaders and activists were arrested from the polling station. RAB, police and BGB searched their houses. I have to make a choice in this situation."

"There is always victory and defeat in the election. Above all, I will continue to work for the people and stand by them," said Taimur Alam and added, "Thanks to those who voted for me and supported me in the election."











