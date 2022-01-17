

Ivy wins for the third time

According to the unofficial results received from all 192 polling centres, Ivy won the election defeating her nearest rival Independent candidate Taimur Alam Khondker by 69,102 votes.

Ivy received 1,61,273 votes while her nearest rival Independent candidate Taimur Alam Khondker with 'Elephant' symbol bagged 92,171 votes.

Selina Hayat Ivy's supporters began celebrating as the Awami League candidate won the election by a huge margin of votes in her reelection bid as the mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation.

Ivy's supporters took out processions throughout the city as thousands gathered outside the campaign office near her home at Deobhog.

They were celebrating by letting off fireworks as the results were re-announced at the campaign office through loudspeaker.

The voting was held through electronic voting machines or EVMs exclusively in the Narayanganj city elections for the first time.

Voters display their NID cards in a queue to cast their votes at Laxminarayan Akhra Government Primary School during the peaceful NCC mayoral election, in which the voter turnout was 50 per cent on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

But several others, particularly the elderly, faced difficulties in getting them to recognise their fingerprints. These issues led to a slow pace of voting, despite the festive air across the city.

A foreign-trained medical doctor, Ivy joined the city politics in 2003, riding on the popularity of her father Ali Ahmed Chunka, the first chairman of the Narayanganj municipality and immensely popular as a local Awami League leader.

She had served as the chairperson of the Narayanganj municipality for eight years before becoming the first elected woman mayor of Bangladesh five years ago.

Before her re-election in 2016, she became mayor by defeating AKM Shamim Osman, another leader of the party, in the first polls to Narayanganj City Corporation in 2011.

After casting her ballot, Ivy said she was confident that she would win because she had 'a close connection with the people of the city'.

Taimur, however, earlier said he would win the election by a 'huge margin if there was no election engineering'.



















