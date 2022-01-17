AL forcing missing victims’ families for false statements to save face: Rizvi

"The Awami League is desperate to brighten its image in front of the democratic world. That is why they are forcibly taking false statements from the families of the victims of disappearances and murders," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He said this while addressing a human chain organized by University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) in front of National Press Club on Sunday.

UTAB organized the human chain demanding the release of Prof Tajmeri SA Islam, a member of the BNP Chairperson's advisory council and former professor of chemistry at University of Dhaka.

Rizvi said, "Disappeared person's family members are intimidated by sending police to their houses. False statements are being forcibly taken from their family members. It is being said in these false statements that, no one went missing, everyone was moved to another place of their own free will."

"Tajmeri Islam was arrested to implement the plot of taking false statement from disappeared victim's family," said BNP Senior Secretary General and added, "The people of the country can understand the politics of the Awami League government to cover up one issue with another. But the truth cannot be covered up with lies."