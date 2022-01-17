Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL forcing missing victims’ families for false statements to save face: Rizvi

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Corresponden

"The Awami League is desperate to brighten its image in front of the democratic world. That is why they are forcibly taking false statements from the families of the victims of disappearances and murders," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
He said this while addressing a human chain organized by University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) in front of National Press Club on Sunday.
UTAB organized the human chain demanding the release of Prof Tajmeri SA Islam, a member of the BNP Chairperson's advisory council and former professor of chemistry at University of Dhaka.
Rizvi said, "Disappeared person's family members are intimidated by sending police to their houses. False statements are being forcibly taken from their family members. It is being said in these false statements that, no one went missing, everyone was moved to another place of their own free will."
"Tajmeri Islam was arrested to implement the plot of taking false statement from disappeared victim's family," said BNP Senior Secretary General and added, "The people of the country can understand the politics of the Awami League government to cover up one issue with another. But the truth cannot be covered up with lies."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL forcing missing victims’ families for false statements to save face: Rizvi
DU BCL hall confce on January 30
ARSA chief Ataullah’s brother Shah Ali held with arms, drugs
GM Quader tests Covid positive
Dropping of groundwater level not due to Boro paddy cultivation: BRRI study
RAJUK accountant’s wife jailed for 4 yrs in ACC case
Protests at Nilkhet over age limit for govt jobs
It’s done to alert, not to punish: US envoy about sanctions


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft