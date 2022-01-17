DU BCL hall confce on January 30

After four years of expiry of the committees of Dhaka University (DU) eighteen hall units, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) finally declared that the conference of the hall units will be held on January 30.

A press release signed by Sanjit Chandra Das and Saddam Hussain, President and General Secretary of the DU branch expired committee respectively, confirmed the date on Saturday night. Contacted, Al-Nahean Khan Joy, President of BCL central expired committee, said the committees of those units will be announced within two-three days after the conference.

Midnight on Saturday, leaders and activists of different halls immediately brought out processions on the campus welcoming the long desired declaration of the date.





