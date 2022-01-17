Video
Home Back Page

ARSA chief Ataullah’s brother Shah Ali held with arms, drugs

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 12: Md Shah Ali, brother of the leader of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi, has been arrested with home-made weapons and drugs from Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar by 14 Armed Police Battalion (APBn).
APBn captain SP Mohammad Naimul Huque said the arrested person is the brother of chief of ARSA, a banned outfit in Myanmar.
He was arrested at about 4.30am on Sunday from the 'Noukar Math' area of No 6 Rohingya Camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.
Md Shah Ali, was caught in a camp near the coastal city of Cox's Bazar with "arms and drugs," the battalion said in a statement.
Nearly all of the Rohingya refugees living in the border camp arrived in the wake of a brutal Myanmar military crackdown -- now subject to a genocide investigation at The Hague.
Ali's capture was the most high-profile arrest of an ARSA member since the group was accused of murdering influential Rohingya community leader Mohib Ullah in September, and killing seven others at an Islamic seminary soon after.
Bangladesh authorities launched a dragnet in the camps after the murders, arresting hundreds of people.
But in a recent video message, Ataullah denied the group's involvement in the drug trade, instead accusing Bangladesh authorities of trafficking methamphetamine pills and blaming Rohingya refugees.


