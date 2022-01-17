GM Quader tests Covid positive

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has tested positive for Covid-19.

GM Quader underwent the mandatory Covid-19 test before attending the parliament's new session on Saturday and his report came positive on Sunday, said a party press release.

It, however, said the Jatiya Party chief is doing well as he does not have any negative symptoms of the virus. "He is healthy with a high morale."

GM Quader has been staying at his residence as per the advice of a doctor and taking regular medication and food, the press release said.

The Jatiya Party chairman urged the country's people to pray for his quick recovery.









