Dropping of groundwater level not due to Boro paddy cultivation: BRRI study

A study of the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) claimed that groundwater level of the country doesn't drop due to irrigation or cultivation of Boro paddy.

"Though it's considered that around 3,000 to 4,000 litres of water is needed to cultivate one kilogram of Boro paddy, it's not true. The country's farmers have been growing every kg Boro paddy using only 1,000 to 1,600 litres of water. Of the used water, around 40 per cent water recharges the ground water through seepage and percolation. As a result, it can be said that only 550 to 650 litres of water is needed to grow one kilogram of Boro paddy," the study of BRRI, which was unveiled on Sunday, said.

The report was unveiled at a webinar held in Dhaka on the day with BRRI Director General Dr Shahjahan Kabir in the chair. Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque joined the event virtually as chief guest.

BRRI Chief Scientific Officer of Irrigation and Water Management Department Dr Md Moniruzzaman and Principal Research Scientist of Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation Dr Md Mayeen Uddin read out two separate keynote presentations in the webinar.

Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC) Executive Chairman Dr Sheikh Md Bakhtiar, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) Chairman AFM Hayatullah, Department of Agriculture Extension Director General Dr Md Benazir Alam, Barendra Multipurpose Development Authority Executive Director Abdur Rashid, former vice chancellor of Bangladesh Agriculture University Prof Emeritus Dr MA Sattar Mandol and former DG of DAE Dr Hamidur Rahman also discussed in the webinar among others.

The keynote presenters said that the water level of the country's north-western region is dropping due to massive use of groundwater in cultivation. The study was conducted to find out the solutions using groundwater properly, determine the exact level of using water in cultivating paddy and inovating the technologies of growing more rice with the minimum expense.







