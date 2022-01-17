RAJUK accountant’s wife jailed for 4 yrs in ACC case

A Special Court in Dhaka on Sunday sentenced wife of a former accounts officer of RAJUK to four years in jail in a case filed for amassing wealth illegally.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge Court No-9 delivered the judgement in presence of RAJUK accountant's wife, Necklace Islam.

The court sentenced her in two sections, one year in jail under section 26(2) and in three years under Section 27(1) of the ACC Act.

According to the case statement, Necklace Islam concealed the wealth statements of Tk 14.12 lakh and possessed the wealth of Tk 35.07 lakh unlawfully.

In this connection ACC Assistant Director Jahangir Alam filed a case against Necklace Islam with Ramna Police Station on July 4 in 2017.
















