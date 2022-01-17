Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Protests at Nilkhet over age limit for govt jobs

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

A group of job seekers blocks Dhaka's Nilkhet intersection to demand that the age limit for entry into all government jobs be permanently raised. The photo was taken on Sunday. photo : Observer

A group of job seekers blocks Dhaka's Nilkhet intersection to demand that the age limit for entry into all government jobs be permanently raised. The photo was taken on Sunday. photo : Observer

A group of job seekers has blocked Dhaka's Nilkhet intersection to demand that the age limit for entry into all government jobs be permanently raised.
The protests started around 10:30am on Sunday, bringing traffic in Nilkhet and its surrounding areas to a halt.
Their demands include steps to end corruption and fraud in the recruitment process, the publication of the marks obtained by candidates in the test results, and a maximum fee of Tk 100 for job applications.
The protesters also called on the authorities to introduce an integrated recruitment examination system instead of holding multiple tests at the same time.
Abdullah Al-Mamun, a protester, highlighted the Awami League's 2018 election manifesto, which said that reasonable measures would be taken to increase the age limit for government job seekers.
"But the election pledge has not been implemented yet despite our sufferings in the last two years due to the long session jam and the coronavirus pandemic. We demand the implementation of the manifesto."
At present, the age limit for entry into public service is 30 years.
Students and job seekers have been demanding an increase in the age ceiling for quite some time, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL forcing missing victims’ families for false statements to save face: Rizvi
DU BCL hall confce on January 30
ARSA chief Ataullah’s brother Shah Ali held with arms, drugs
GM Quader tests Covid positive
Dropping of groundwater level not due to Boro paddy cultivation: BRRI study
RAJUK accountant’s wife jailed for 4 yrs in ACC case
Protests at Nilkhet over age limit for govt jobs
It’s done to alert, not to punish: US envoy about sanctions


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft