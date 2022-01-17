Protests at Nilkhet over age limit for govt jobs



A group of job seekers blocks Dhaka's Nilkhet intersection to demand that the age limit for entry into all government jobs be permanently raised. The photo was taken on Sunday. photo : Observer

The protests started around 10:30am on Sunday, bringing traffic in Nilkhet and its surrounding areas to a halt.

Their demands include steps to end corruption and fraud in the recruitment process, the publication of the marks obtained by candidates in the test results, and a maximum fee of Tk 100 for job applications.

The protesters also called on the authorities to introduce an integrated recruitment examination system instead of holding multiple tests at the same time.

Abdullah Al-Mamun, a protester, highlighted the Awami League's 2018 election manifesto, which said that reasonable measures would be taken to increase the age limit for government job seekers.

"But the election pledge has not been implemented yet despite our sufferings in the last two years due to the long session jam and the coronavirus pandemic. We demand the implementation of the manifesto."

At present, the age limit for entry into public service is 30 years.

Students and job seekers have been demanding an increase in the age ceiling for quite some time, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. -bdnews24.com





