Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

It’s done to alert, not to punish: US envoy about sanctions

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

The United States has said the sanctions imposed on individuals at the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) were not meant for punishment as it was done to alert the law enforcement agency.
Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque made the remarks on Sunday quoting US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller after their meeting at the Secretariat. The Agriculture Minister conveyed the outgoing US envoy that it is very unfortunate to impose sanctions on the officials of the law enforcement agency, according to a PID handout.
The Agriculture Minister said the US side appreciated Bangladesh for successfully combating the militants. Their idea is that in some cases human rights have been violated which needs to be improved, said the minister, adding that they are hopeful of improvement to that end.
"I've told them that the human rights situation in our country is good. There were no incidents of human rights violation. In some places, law enforcement agency might have made mistakes, for which 190 Rab officers have been punished," Razzaque said. The Ambassador assured that he would discuss the matter at the higher level of his government after his return to the United States so that the sanctions could be lifted soon.
During the farewell meeting, the two sides discussed agriculture, economy, global and regional issues and recent US sanctions.
Highlighting the significant success of the country's agricultural production, they both said there is a deep relationship between Bangladesh and the United States in the field of agriculture.  The Agriculture Minister said the USA has been instrumental in developing the National Agricultural Research System (NARS) in Bangladesh. "Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in agricultural production in the last 50 years."
Ambassador Miller said agricultural trade between the two countries has increased significantly. Bangladesh is now the 26th largest market for agricultural products in the United States. In the days ahead, relations and cooperation in the agricultural sector will further be increased, said the US envoy.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL forcing missing victims’ families for false statements to save face: Rizvi
DU BCL hall confce on January 30
ARSA chief Ataullah’s brother Shah Ali held with arms, drugs
GM Quader tests Covid positive
Dropping of groundwater level not due to Boro paddy cultivation: BRRI study
RAJUK accountant’s wife jailed for 4 yrs in ACC case
Protests at Nilkhet over age limit for govt jobs
It’s done to alert, not to punish: US envoy about sanctions


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft