Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:41 AM
2 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Two more patients were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).       
Two patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka.
A total of 102 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 15 days in this year. So far, 68 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 34. Of them, 23 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 11 are receiving it outside the capital.








