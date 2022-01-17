Ctg people to get rid of water-logging  very soon

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 16: People of the port city of Chattogram are expected to be freed from the curse of water-logging problem during the current rainy season.

Col M Shah Ali, the Project Director, told the Daily Observer that the works in all 36 canals had been progressing fast. He hoped that most of the works of the project would be completed by April next.

Shah Ali confirmed that the works in 20 canals among the 36 would be fully completed by April next. So, over 80 percent of the water-logging will be removed from the city in the coming rainy season.

According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project while the rest 21 canals still remain out of the project.

The CDA and the Chattogram City Corporation sources said cent percent water-logging problem would not be removed from Chattogram.

But, the Project Director commented that over 95 percent water-logging problem would be removed after completion of works in 36 canals. The rest 21 canals are not significant for water-logging problem.

The CCC is willing to dig those 21 canals for removal of the problem for ever. So, CCC will take another project to dig out those 21 canals later on.

Meanwhile installation of sluice gates in 17 canals will be completed by April next.

Besides, CDA is going to acquire lands from the banks of 14 canals of the city for Chattogram Water-logging Removal Project.

Meanwhile, the physical works of 12 sluice gates under the responsibility of CDA of the project have been completed. Twelve gates will arrive in March next which will be installed with the sluice gates.

Three mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC project are now going on only to remove water-logging from the port city, Chattogram.

Water Development Board (WDB) has been entrusted for construction of 23 sluice gates at the estuary of 23 canals.

Meanwhile the WDB has started their works on the water-logging project at a cost of Tk 1620 crore in the port city of Chattogram in October last after a long time.

The implementation of the project has been delayed following a dispute with Chattogram Port Authority.






