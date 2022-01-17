Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Shilpakala Academy DG terms allegations against him conspiracy

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Staff Correspondent

Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaqat Ali Lucky has claimed all the allegations brought against him as
'conspiracy.'
He made the claim after coming out of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) head office at Segunbagicha at about 3:45pm on Sunday. Lucky was grilled there by ACC's deputy director Mohammad Ibrahim.
Claiming all the allegations against him as 'false,' Lucky said the allegation of embezzling Tk 26 crore is false. "All the allegations against me are baseless. The allegations have no ground."
On the other hand, ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the Shilpakala Academy Director General was grilled on the basis of specific allegations against him. "The ACC doesn't investigate against any person on the basis of his identity."
The ACC Deputy Director started grilling him at about 10:00am on various charges of graft including embezzlement of Tk 26 crore.
The anti-graft watchdog in its complains stated that Lucky who has been in charge of Shilpakala Academy Director General for about 12 years, drew Tk 26 crore from the government fund indulging in various irregularities.
There are allegations of taking bribes, abusing power, embezzling crores of taka through forged bills and vouchers, accumulating huge wealth and laundering huge amount of money abroad against him.
On the basis of these specific complains, the ACC has summoned records related to the budgets allocated to Shilpakala Academy in 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscals, and expenditures in those fiscals.
Besides, different vouchers related to records about holding virtual programmes, cash books, and other files have been summoned from him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL forcing missing victims’ families for false statements to save face: Rizvi
DU BCL hall confce on January 30
ARSA chief Ataullah’s brother Shah Ali held with arms, drugs
GM Quader tests Covid positive
Dropping of groundwater level not due to Boro paddy cultivation: BRRI study
RAJUK accountant’s wife jailed for 4 yrs in ACC case
Protests at Nilkhet over age limit for govt jobs
It’s done to alert, not to punish: US envoy about sanctions


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft