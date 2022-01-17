Shilpakala Academy DG terms allegations against him conspiracy

Shilpakala Academy Director General Liaqat Ali Lucky has claimed all the allegations brought against him as

'conspiracy.'

He made the claim after coming out of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) head office at Segunbagicha at about 3:45pm on Sunday. Lucky was grilled there by ACC's deputy director Mohammad Ibrahim.

Claiming all the allegations against him as 'false,' Lucky said the allegation of embezzling Tk 26 crore is false. "All the allegations against me are baseless. The allegations have no ground."

On the other hand, ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the Shilpakala Academy Director General was grilled on the basis of specific allegations against him. "The ACC doesn't investigate against any person on the basis of his identity."

The ACC Deputy Director started grilling him at about 10:00am on various charges of graft including embezzlement of Tk 26 crore.

The anti-graft watchdog in its complains stated that Lucky who has been in charge of Shilpakala Academy Director General for about 12 years, drew Tk 26 crore from the government fund indulging in various irregularities.

There are allegations of taking bribes, abusing power, embezzling crores of taka through forged bills and vouchers, accumulating huge wealth and laundering huge amount of money abroad against him.

On the basis of these specific complains, the ACC has summoned records related to the budgets allocated to Shilpakala Academy in 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscals, and expenditures in those fiscals.

Besides, different vouchers related to records about holding virtual programmes, cash books, and other files have been summoned from him.







