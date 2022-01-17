Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump rallies faithful at 'MAGA Woodstock'

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

FLORENCE, Jan 16: Donald Trump delivered a crowd-pleasing speech to thousands of adoring supporters in Arizona Saturday, insisting yet again that he won the 2020 US election.
Some of the faithful had arrived in the area days in advance from as far away as Florida or Texas, waiting to hear the former president trot out a familiar list of grievances. Their patience was soon rewarded.  "We are done having our lives controlled by politicians in Washington. We are done with the mandates," he said, in reference to rules brought in to control the coronavirus pandemic.
"The radical Democrats want to turn the United States into a communist country," he continued.  "We won those elections. We won them big. We can't let them get away with it." Earlier speakers had kept to similar themes, slamming 2020 election victor President Joe Biden as "weak" and "deranged," and taking aim at the "lamestream media," who were duly booed by the crowd.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump rallies faithful at 'MAGA Woodstock'
Coup at Kashmir Press Club
Taliban dismiss 3,000 members for committing abuses
Tonga volcano eruption triggers worldwide tsunami
Ukraine has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack
How smell works in brain
Negotiators head home as Iran talks hit critical stage
Is a rebellion brewing in Modi's BJP?


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft