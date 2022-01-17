Video
Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern romp

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, southern Germany on January 7, 2022. photo: AFP

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, southern Germany on January 7, 2022. photo: AFP

BERLIN, JAN 16: Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer hailed Robert Lewandowski as a scoring "machine" after the Poland striker claimed his 300th Bundesliga goal with a hat-trick as the German league leaders thrashed Cologne 4-0 on Saturday.
The champions restored their six-point advantage after Borussia Dortmund had cut the gap with a 5-1 thumping of Freiburg on Friday.
Visitors Bayern, almost back to full strength after nine players missed last weekend's home loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach following positive Covid tests, raced into a 2-0 lead with goals by Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso.
"After the defeat against Moenchengladbach, it was important for us to get our first points this year," Neuer told Sky Sport.
Lewandowski reached the 300 mark by netting twice in the second half, with both assists provided by substitute Leroy Sane.
Only Bayern and West Germany legend Gerd Mueller, who died last year, scored more Bundesliga goals with 365.
"We are happy and grateful to have Robert - he is a machine up front," added Neuer.
Lewandowski opened the scoring with some slick finishing before Tolisso doubled Bayern's lead by thumping his shot into the top corner from 16 metres out.
Cologne looked to have clawed a goal back through Mark Uth, but the VAR spotted he was offside.
The scored stayed 2-0 until Leroy Sane, one of the players who missed the Gladbach loss, came on and carved holes in Cologne's defence for Lewandowski's next two goals.
Sane's pass put Lewandowski in behind the defence for his second goal.
Eight minutes later, Sane again danced through Cologne's midfield before putting Lewandowski into position to tuck away his 23rd league effort this season.
Lewandowski has scored in 15 of Bayern's 19 league games and is on course to break his own record of 41 Bundesliga goals in a single season, which he set last May.    -AFP



