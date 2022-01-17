Djokovic absence clears way for Nadal, Medvedev in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, JAN 16: Rafael Nadal's bid to win a record 21st Grand Slam when the Australian Open begins Monday has been given a huge boost by the absence of fellow history-chaser Novak Djokovic.

The 20-time Grand Slam winners had been drawn to meet in the semi-final, a prospect torpedoed when the unvaccinated Djokovic lost his last-gasp bid to avoid deportation on the eve of the tournament.

The 34-year-old top seed, who has won eight of the last 11 editions of the Melbourne major, had been scheduled to play Monday night as he sought to retain his title.

The world number one's humiliation means he will not have the chance to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for a 10th time and make men's tennis history. Instead he is leaving Australia.

With Roger Federer injured and absent, Nadal and world number two Daniil Medvedev are the main beneficiaries of Djokovic's enforced 11th-hour withdrawal.

But others, including Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and young Greek world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, will eye a golden opportunity to win a maiden Slam.

"The Australian Open is much more important than any player," said Nadal on Saturday, taking a swipe at Djokovic.

"Australian Open will be a great Australian Open with or without him."

It is now 13 years since the 35-year-old Nadal, who begins his campaign against American Marcos Giron on Monday, won his lone title in Melbourne, despite four further trips to the final.

Nadal battled a foot injury for much of last year, ending his season in August, then contracted Covid in December, saying it left him "very sick". -AFP


















