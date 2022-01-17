Video
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:39 AM
The era of Javier Fernandez begins

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Sports Reporter

The era of Javier Fernandez Cabrera Martin Penato as the head coach of the Bangladesh national football team had begun as the Spaniard reached Dhaka on a flight via Jeddah on Saturday evening.
After James Day Jamie, the former head coach of the Bangladesh national football team was dismissed, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) appointed two coaches at his place for short periods. Spaniard �scar Bruz�n Barreras and Portuguese M�rio Lemos both were actually head coaches of two teams of the Bangladesh Premier League and returned to their clubs after their assignments.
Now with Javier joined as the Bangladesh head coach, the ear of the third Spanish coach of the national team began as well.
The first Spanish coach of the boys was Gonzalo Sanchez Moreno who was primarily a coach of Bangladesh under-23 national football team from 2015. He was appointed the head coach of the national team the next year.
In the last ten years, Bangladesh FF appointed head coaches for the national team 14 times and among them, two local coaches coached the team in three tenures. Famed coach Saiful Bari Titu was appointed the head coach in 2012. Although Netherlands coach Lodewijk de Kruif replaced him and served the post from 2013 to 2014, Titu was reappointed in 2015 for a short time.
Italy Fabio Lopez was appointed for four-month in the same year while another famed Bangladeshi Maruful Haque was appointed as head coach in November in the same year and served till 18 January 2016.
After the Spaniard Gonzalo's short tenure in 2016, Lodewijk de Kruif and Belgium Tom Saintfiet were head coaches of the team for a while.
In the 2017-18 season, Australia Andrew Ord was the head coach of the boys while Englishman James Day Jamie got charge of the boys in 2018. The English served the national team till 2021.
Before Javier, �scar Bruz�n and M�rio Lemos coached the boys for short periods.
Javier is the 51st coach of the Bangladesh national football team. The fans are waiting to see what he can do with the boys in the coming days.





The era of Javier Fernandez begins
