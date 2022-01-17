Video
India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

NEW DELHI, JAN 16: After Virat Kohli's sudden resignation the spotlight turned to his likely successor as India Test captain on Sunday, with white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul favourites to take over the high-pressure job.
Kohli, 33, shocked the cricket-crazy nation on Saturday by stepping down following the team's 2-1 series loss in South Africa.
The superstar batsman walks away as India's most successful Test leader, with 40 wins and 17 losses in 68 Tests as captain.
"At the moment Rohit and Rahul are the only two names that come to mind" to succeed him, a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told AFP on condition of anonymity.
"We will have to sit and discuss to come up with Kohli's successor. Rohit is already the white-ball captain, so let's see."
Rohit, 34, took over the Twenty20 job from Kohli following India's World Cup exit, and later replaced him as captain in the 50-over format as well.
KL Rahul led India in the second South Africa Test after Kohli missed the match due to injury.    -AFP


