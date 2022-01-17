Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barishal start practice for BPL sans Shakib

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

With the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) approaching fast, the six teams had already started training at the academy ground of the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
All of the teams started their practice with their local players since their star foreigners are yet to land in Dhaka. But while all of the local players joined their respective side, the picture was different in Frotune Barishal camp as their captain Shakib Al Hasan was not seen in the first day's practice.
According to the team sources, Shakib will join the practice from Monday. Even though Shakib did not come in the first practice of the team, Barishal coach Mahmud was not fazed by this as he believes Shakib is capable enough to make a good bond with the team as quicker as it is possible.
According to him, if a cricketer like Shakib is in the team, it is easy to work with that team.
"It's always easy to work for a team that has Shakib Al Hasan," Mahmud said in a video message. "Shakib and I worked for Dhaka (Dhaka Dynamites) for four years. So my chemistry with Shakib is always good. '
Mahmud is also satisfied with the balance of his team.
"In fact, the T20 format is a game that will be won by those who can play well on a given day. But I am hopeful about our chance."
It is to be noted that Barisal has practiced only with local cricketers on Sunday. Their foreign cricketers will come from Monday. Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and England's Jack Lintott will arrive today (Monday).    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern romp
Djokovic absence clears way for Nadal, Medvedev in Melbourne
Villa revival to frustrate Man Utd
Mbappe scores as PSG extend mammoth Ligue 1 lead
Man City sink Chelsea to close in on title
The era of Javier Fernandez begins
India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends
Barishal start practice for BPL sans Shakib


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft