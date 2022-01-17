Overseas players start coming to Dhaka for BPL

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 frenzy started hitting the fever pitch as the overseas cricketers gradually joined their respective side.

The eighth edition of the tournament is set to begin on January 21 with six team vying for the coveted title.

English batter Will Jacques, the player of Chattogram Challengers was the first cricketer of BPL to arrive today following the team's head coach Paul Nixon who arrived on Saturday.

Chattogram Challengers welcomed Will Jacques, who is waiting to play in BPL for the first time. Will Jacques however expressed his excitement after setting foot in Dhaka.

In a video message, he said, "Thanks to Chattogram Challengers for including me in the team. Here I will play for the first time. I will play with many big star cricketers. And I will try to give my best. There are many in this team who have been serving the national team for a long time, I can share the dressing room with them. I feel very good. '

Originally known as a top-order batsman, 23-year-old Will Jacques is also a handy offspinner. So far, he has scored 1299 runs in 57 innings of 64 Twenty20 matches at a strike rate of about 155. He got 18 wickets by turning his hand with an excellent economy rate of 7.17.

Meanwhile, Fortune Barishal has announced the arrival schedule of five foreign cricketers. Champion Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will land in Dhaka on Monday. Their English star Jack Lintott will set foot in Dhaka on the same day.

The Universe boss Chris Gayle is also in the Fortune Barishal led by world best all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. However, Barishal are not getting him from the beginning. Gayle is set to land in Dhaka in next Saturday (January 22) night to play BPL in which he is the holder of recording highest century. His compatriot pacer Alzzari Joseph will arrive on Wednesday.

Afghan spinner Mujib Ur Rahman, the fifth foreigner from Barishal and one of the best spinners of the world in the shortest format of game, will arrive in Bangladesh on January 26.

But without those stars, Barishal have started training with local cricketers from on Sunday. BSS



















