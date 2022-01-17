Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh women's team upbeat to qualify for C’wealth Games

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

As Women's cricket is included for the first time in Commonwealth Games, Bangladesh is upbeat to qualify for it by overcoming the qualifier hurdles.
The ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 commences at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday as Bangladesh, Kenya, Malaysia, Scotland and Sri Lanka vie for the lone remaining slot at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
The round-robin T20 tournament to decide who joins the seven teams already qualified for Birmingham - Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa - commences with a match between Bangladesh and Malaysia and will see Bangladesh and Sri Lanka face off on the last day.
England and six other highest-ranked ICC Members in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings as of 1 April 2021 qualified directly for the Commonwealth Games, with the slot for the West Indies going to Barbados since athletes from the Caribbean will be representing their countries and not the West Indies (as they are affiliated with the ICC). Barbados were nominated by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on the basis of their win in the 2019 CWI T20 Blaze Tournament.
An ICC statement said, women's cricket will be part of the Commonwealth Games for the first time ever in what is seen as a huge opportunity to take the game to new fans. It will only be the second time that cricket will feature in it after a men's competition was part of the Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern romp
Djokovic absence clears way for Nadal, Medvedev in Melbourne
Villa revival to frustrate Man Utd
Mbappe scores as PSG extend mammoth Ligue 1 lead
Man City sink Chelsea to close in on title
The era of Javier Fernandez begins
India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends
Barishal start practice for BPL sans Shakib


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft