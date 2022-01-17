Bangladesh women's team upbeat to qualify for C’wealth Games

As Women's cricket is included for the first time in Commonwealth Games, Bangladesh is upbeat to qualify for it by overcoming the qualifier hurdles.

The ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 commences at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday as Bangladesh, Kenya, Malaysia, Scotland and Sri Lanka vie for the lone remaining slot at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The round-robin T20 tournament to decide who joins the seven teams already qualified for Birmingham - Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa - commences with a match between Bangladesh and Malaysia and will see Bangladesh and Sri Lanka face off on the last day.

England and six other highest-ranked ICC Members in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings as of 1 April 2021 qualified directly for the Commonwealth Games, with the slot for the West Indies going to Barbados since athletes from the Caribbean will be representing their countries and not the West Indies (as they are affiliated with the ICC). Barbados were nominated by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on the basis of their win in the 2019 CWI T20 Blaze Tournament.

An ICC statement said, women's cricket will be part of the Commonwealth Games for the first time ever in what is seen as a huge opportunity to take the game to new fans. It will only be the second time that cricket will feature in it after a men's competition was part of the Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. -BSS



















