

No DRS due to huge volume of int’l cricket, says Niazmuddin

DRS system is the combination of two-fold modern technologies- the hawk-eye and the Snicko-metre. Hawk-eye is used to track the ball while Snicko-metre is used to identify edge against the appeal caught behind using the ultra-edge technology. But due to raise of Covid bug and lot of international cricket events around the globe, the DRS technology firms have to sweat over in managing their man power that's why the BCB failed to manage the technology, said the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Sunday.

"The challenges have come due to ongoing conditions," Chowdhury told while inaugurating 2nd Division Premier League. "Technology is available but the biggest challenge is the man power."

"We'd communicated with an ICC source that works in different ICC events and we worked with them as well. Look, there are a lot of international cricket taking place now. We are told that 40 to 50 percent of man forces are occupied now. So, they have been facing challenge in distribution the responsibilities among the workers." he explained.

The BCB Official however, is still hopeful to get the DRS technology even if it comes at the eleventh hour. He said, "Still they gave us hope that they will try if anybody is available to come since we communicated them directly."

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Lankan Premier League (LPL) are the newer domestic franchise T20i events comparing to the BPL. The LPL took place in the very recent past while the PSL will be held during the BPL. The DRS was used in the LPL while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the availability of the technology, which is the failure of BPL management, thinks many a critics. The BCB executive is not willing to compare with others and he admitted that they were not confident about organizing the event at scheduled time.

"There's nothing to compare with other leagues. Situation varies from country to country," he countered.

"We've given the itinerary at the last moment as we were not confident about the fate of BPL for Corona circumstances," he clarified.

Many of the domestic and international events took place in Bangladesh without fans in the gallery since the emergence of Coronavirus in 2019 and the forthcoming BPL is also will be held keeping the seats empty. "We've made our decision regarding spectators after discussion with the government bodies. We are discouraging the crowd. If the condition improves, we must try to allow spectators in next round after getting government's consent," Chowdhury informed.

The seven-team event will be started on January 21 across the three venues of the country with the final slated for February 18.























The 8th Bangladesh Premier League 2022 is going to kick start in next week, before which mouth watering words spread about mismanagement. The most talk of town is the unavailability of the Umpire's Decision Review System (UDRS).DRS system is the combination of two-fold modern technologies- the hawk-eye and the Snicko-metre. Hawk-eye is used to track the ball while Snicko-metre is used to identify edge against the appeal caught behind using the ultra-edge technology. But due to raise of Covid bug and lot of international cricket events around the globe, the DRS technology firms have to sweat over in managing their man power that's why the BCB failed to manage the technology, said the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Sunday."The challenges have come due to ongoing conditions," Chowdhury told while inaugurating 2nd Division Premier League. "Technology is available but the biggest challenge is the man power.""We'd communicated with an ICC source that works in different ICC events and we worked with them as well. Look, there are a lot of international cricket taking place now. We are told that 40 to 50 percent of man forces are occupied now. So, they have been facing challenge in distribution the responsibilities among the workers." he explained.The BCB Official however, is still hopeful to get the DRS technology even if it comes at the eleventh hour. He said, "Still they gave us hope that they will try if anybody is available to come since we communicated them directly."The Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Lankan Premier League (LPL) are the newer domestic franchise T20i events comparing to the BPL. The LPL took place in the very recent past while the PSL will be held during the BPL. The DRS was used in the LPL while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the availability of the technology, which is the failure of BPL management, thinks many a critics. The BCB executive is not willing to compare with others and he admitted that they were not confident about organizing the event at scheduled time."There's nothing to compare with other leagues. Situation varies from country to country," he countered."We've given the itinerary at the last moment as we were not confident about the fate of BPL for Corona circumstances," he clarified.Many of the domestic and international events took place in Bangladesh without fans in the gallery since the emergence of Coronavirus in 2019 and the forthcoming BPL is also will be held keeping the seats empty. "We've made our decision regarding spectators after discussion with the government bodies. We are discouraging the crowd. If the condition improves, we must try to allow spectators in next round after getting government's consent," Chowdhury informed.The seven-team event will be started on January 21 across the three venues of the country with the final slated for February 18.