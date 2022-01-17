

Sonali Bank Rangpur Division holds business review confce

Sonali Bank Ltd Rangpur Divisional business review conference-2022 was held at the Begum Rokeya auditorium of RDRS in Rangpur city on Saturday. Bank's chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui attended the conference as chief guest, says a press release.Among others, Bank's CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and Company Secretary Tauhidul Islam were present as special guests. General Manager (in-charge)of Sonali Bank Rangpur General Managers' Office, Rashedul Islam, presided over the business conference.