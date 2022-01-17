

AB Bank 30th President Cup Golf Tournament held

Above 200 golfers took part in the event which was sponsored by AB Bank Limited.

Major General Md Saiful Abedin, General Officer Commanding 24 Infantry Division and Area Commander, Chattogram and President, Bhatiary Golf and Country Club gave away prizes among the winners as the Chief Guest.

Special guest Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited along with other executives of the Bank were present on the occasion.















