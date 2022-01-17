

SIBL holds two-day long annual business confce

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank was present as Chief Guest while Mr. Md. Kamal Uddin, Dr. Md. Jahangir Hossain and Jebunnessa Akbar, Directors of Social Islami Bank Limited were present as Special Guests.

The programme was presided over by Mr. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director delivered address of welcome at the event.

In his speech, Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam stated that SIBL has been contributing to national economy through its innovation, competence, accountability, technology and financial inclusion for last 26 years. He added that Islami Banking is a sustainable banking system which is very beneficial for the well-being of the people. All employee will be enlightened by the beauty of Islamic banking and our clients will also be enlightened by this beauty, he urged.

In his speech, Zafar Alam mentioned that despite a lot of challenges in 2021 we have been successful to keep consistent business growth with our professional competence and hard work. He also said that Management of the Bank has taken strategic business policy to increase the overall business growth of the Bank in 2022. He hoped Social Islami Bank Limited will be able to maintain a steady growth in all its business indicators and business targets. Additional Managing Directors, Deputy Managing Directors, Divisional Heads, Senior Executives and all Branch Managers of the Bank attended the programme.







