

Premier Bank debuts perpetual bond

Sayed Abul Hashem, Deputy Managing Director and CFO of The Premier Bank Limited and Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO of UCB Investment Limited. Other Officials of DSE, Premier Bank and UCBIL were also present at the ceremony.

A similar program was also held at the Dhaka Office of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Limited, in the presence of Hasnain Bari, Deputy General Manager and Head of Information Technology Services of CSE, Sayed Abul Hashem, Deputy Managing Director and CFO of The Premier Bank Limited and Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO of UCB Investment Limited. Other Officials of DSE, Premier Bank and UCBIL were also present at the ceremony.





















