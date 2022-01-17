Video
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:38 AM
Home Business

Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy S21FE 5G

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Samsung has launched smartphone Galaxy S21FE 5G, the first 5G device of the year and the device is now available at the Samsung Brand Shops and retail stores at a price point of BDT 69,999.
The flagship device is also available for pre-order both online and at the Samsung Brand Shops until Wednesday next. Customers can also avail EMI for 12 months with 0% interest with selected banks from January 15.
Customers who have pre-ordered the device will be eligible to win a pair of Galaxy Buds+, an exchange bonus of up to BDT 5000, and up to 15GB of data with GP/Robi/Banglalink, says a press release.
 "The Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition has been equipped with a slightly toned-down version of all the flagship features available in its predecessors, making it more affordable for those who are passionate about the spirit of fandom," the press release quoted Samsung Mobile Business Head Muyeedur Rahman as saying.
"With the Galaxy S21FE, our customers can reap the benefits of cutting-edge technology along with a powerful 5G network. Samsung has also come up with exciting offers, making the experience more worthwhile for the customers."
Samsung has launched the much-anticipated flagship device at the Tap Expo held on January 06, 2022. The latest and newest offering from Samsung comes with top-notch performance and promising features, similar to its predecessor - the Samsung Galaxy S21.








