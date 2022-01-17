DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up on profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed, while indictors on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 2.36 points or 0.03 per cent to 7,019, after gaining over 21 points in the previous day while the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) edged up of 0.29 points to 1502, but the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, eroded 17.95 points to 2,598, at the close of the trading.

Turnover however, rose to Tk 15.06 billion, up 21 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 12.42 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 182 advanced, 151 declined and 45 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 21 points to 20,567 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 12 points to 12,354.

Of the issues traded, 152 advanced, 115 declined and 39 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port-city bourse traded 11.25 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 424 million.













