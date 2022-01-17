Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE investigating aborted Emirates airline take-off at Dubai airport

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Jan 16: The UAE civil aviation regulator has opened an investigation into an aborted take-off by an Emirates airline passenger jet this month at Dubai airport, the carrier confirmed on Saturday.
The jet, carrying passengers to Hyderabad, India, was instructed to 'reject take-off on departure', which the spokesperson said was completed successfully. An Emirates spokesperson said: "On January 9, flight EK524 was instructed by air traffic control to reject take-off on departure from Dubai and this was completed successfully.
"There was no aircraft damage, nor were there any injuries. Safety is always our top priority, and as with any incident we are conducting our own internal review," read the statement to Khaleej Times. The General Civil Aviation Authority's Air Accident Investigation Sector is investigating the incident, the spokesperson said.
"The incident is also under investigation by the UAE AAIS and we are unable to comment further," it added.
FlightRadar24, a flight tracking website, has reported the Boeing 777 jet started its take-off while another 777 was crossing the runway. The take-off was aborted after the wide-body jet reached 100 knots, it said.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank Rangpur Division holds business review confce
AB Bank 30th President Cup Golf Tournament held
SIBL holds two-day long annual business confce
Premier Bank debuts perpetual bond
Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy S21FE 5G
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up on profit taking
Omicron, costly jet fuel steer airlines to record high loss
UAE investigating aborted Emirates airline take-off at Dubai airport


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft