UAE investigating aborted Emirates airline take-off at Dubai airport

Jan 16: The UAE civil aviation regulator has opened an investigation into an aborted take-off by an Emirates airline passenger jet this month at Dubai airport, the carrier confirmed on Saturday.

The jet, carrying passengers to Hyderabad, India, was instructed to 'reject take-off on departure', which the spokesperson said was completed successfully. An Emirates spokesperson said: "On January 9, flight EK524 was instructed by air traffic control to reject take-off on departure from Dubai and this was completed successfully.

"There was no aircraft damage, nor were there any injuries. Safety is always our top priority, and as with any incident we are conducting our own internal review," read the statement to Khaleej Times. The General Civil Aviation Authority's Air Accident Investigation Sector is investigating the incident, the spokesperson said.

"The incident is also under investigation by the UAE AAIS and we are unable to comment further," it added.

FlightRadar24, a flight tracking website, has reported the Boeing 777 jet started its take-off while another 777 was crossing the runway. The take-off was aborted after the wide-body jet reached 100 knots, it said. -Khaleej Times

























