

Walton launches new smartphone ‘Primo S8’

Priced at 20,990 BDT, the device is available at all Walton Plaza, Mobile brand and retail outlets across the country. Moreover, customers can buy it at only 19,313 BDT, 8 percent reduction from regular price, from Walton's e-commerce platform Walcart (walcart.com) with free home delivery and COD payment option. Special installment facility for the device is available at all Walton Plaza across the county.

The attractively designed device has various mouthwatering features including powerful battery, RAM, ROM and processor along with striking 4 rear cameras, punch hole selfie camera, large full HD+ display. The smartphone has already gained huge response from the tech-lovers, says a press release.

Made with full 3D glass panel, 'Primo S8' smartphone is eye-catching with its mirror black and ocean blue colors. Its fingerprint sensor is side mounted. The design and built quality of the 8.6 mm slim phone will fascinate the customers and they will get premium feel using the device, the press release said.

Primo S8 features a 6.78-inch full HD plus LTPS display. The 2460X1080 pixels screen resolution with 90Hz display refresh rate and 400 NITS brightness will ensure excellent viewing experience.

Runs by Android 11 operating system, the device sports 2.0 GHz Helio G88 octacore processor, Mali-G52-MC2 graphics along with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM which will provide better performance and superb gaming. It features 128GB internal storage with 256GB microSD card support. The phone has a 5000mAh Li-polymer battery with 18 watt type-C fast charging and reserves charging facility for outstanding power backup.

The Primo S8 has 1.79 aperture enriched 48, 5, 2 and 2 megapixel AI quad (four) rear camera setup with LED flash. The 48-MP main camera having a 1/2" large sensor and 6P lens will ensure sharp and colorful shots along with its 5MP wide-angle camera, 2MP depth camera and 2MP Macro sensor. For selfies, the device features another 8 megapixel middle punch hole front camera with 2.0 aperture and PDAF technology.

Connectivity features include dual band Wi-Fi, bluetooth, wireless display, LAN hotspot, USB Type-C, OTA and OTG. Sensors include proximity, orientation, gyroscope, light (brightness), accelerator, game rotation vector, GPS, A-GPS Navigation etc. Other features include face unlock, screen recorder, intelligent assistance, suspended button, smart controls, prayer times, dark mode etc.

Customers will get 30 day instant replacement facility with 1-year regular warranty on the 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged smartphone manufactured in Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's own factory.





















