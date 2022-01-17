

ECourier parcels come under insurance coverage

Customers can take insurance option when booking parcel in the 'Person to Person' category for delivery service, the company said in a press release.

Sena Kalyan Insurance Company (SKICL) will provide the insurance while digital insurance platform Carnival Assure aggregates the service. A tri-party agreement in this regard was signed on recently to develop the innovative service.

SKICL chief executive officer Brigadier General Shafique Shamim (Retd), Mohiuddin Rasti Morshed, Director Carnival Assure & Dotlines Group and eCourier Chief Executive Officer Biplob Ghosh Rahul were present on the occasion.

eCourier CEO Biplob Ghosh Rahul said the company is working to bring the best services and logistics solutions for customers. He hopes that the inclusion of insurance will strengthen eCourier's position in the market through gaining customer's trust.

The insurance coverage will continue till the parcel is delivered from the customer's home to the recipient.



























