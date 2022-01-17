ESSAB new office bearers take charges



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (front row 4th from right) and Brigadier General Md Sazzad Hussain, Director General of Fire Service & Civil Defense (front row 3rd from right) pose along with the newly board of directors of Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) at a city hotel on January 13, last.

In the event the outgoing President Md. Motaher Hoshan Khan, outgoing Secretary General Mohammad Mahmud and their board of directors handed over the responsibilities to the newly elected office bearers of ESSAB. Newly elected President Zahir Uddin Babar and newly elected Secretary General M. Mahmudur Rashid took over their responsibilities as new office bearers.

FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Md. Jashim Uddin as chief guest and Brigadier General Md Sazzad Hussain, Director General of Fire Service & Civil Defense as guest of honor were present in the program.

Newly elected board of directors are Md. Niaz Ali Chisty - Senior Vice President, Md. Wahid Uddin - Vice President, S M Shahjahan - Vice President, Md. Motin Khan - Vice President, Mohammad Mahmud - Vice President, Zakir Uddin Ahmed - Joint Secretary General, Md. Mahmood-E-Khoda - Treasurer, Md. Kabir Hossain - Assistant Secretary, Md. Nazrul Islam - Publicity Secretary, Engr. Md. Monzur Alam - Director, Md. Mahabur Rahman - Director, Md. Noor- Nabi - Director and Engr. Md. Al-Emran Hossain - Director.























