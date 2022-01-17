Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ESSAB new office bearers take charges

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (front row 4th from right) and Brigadier General Md Sazzad Hussain, Director General of Fire Service & Civil Defense (front row 3rd from right) pose along with the newly board of directors of Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) at a city hotel on January 13, last.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (front row 4th from right) and Brigadier General Md Sazzad Hussain, Director General of Fire Service & Civil Defense (front row 3rd from right) pose along with the newly board of directors of Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) at a city hotel on January 13, last.

The installation ceremony of newly elected board of directors of Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) held at a city hotel on January 13, last.
In the event the outgoing President Md. Motaher Hoshan Khan, outgoing Secretary General Mohammad Mahmud and their board of directors handed over the responsibilities to the newly elected office bearers of ESSAB. Newly elected President Zahir Uddin Babar and newly elected Secretary General M. Mahmudur Rashid took over their responsibilities as new office bearers.
FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) President Md. Jashim Uddin as chief guest and Brigadier General Md Sazzad Hussain, Director General of Fire Service & Civil Defense as guest of honor were present in the program.
Newly elected board of directors are Md. Niaz Ali Chisty - Senior Vice President, Md. Wahid Uddin - Vice President, S M Shahjahan - Vice President, Md. Motin Khan - Vice President, Mohammad Mahmud - Vice President, Zakir Uddin Ahmed - Joint Secretary General, Md. Mahmood-E-Khoda - Treasurer, Md. Kabir Hossain - Assistant Secretary, Md. Nazrul Islam - Publicity Secretary, Engr. Md. Monzur Alam - Director, Md. Mahabur Rahman - Director, Md. Noor- Nabi - Director and Engr. Md. Al-Emran Hossain - Director.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank Rangpur Division holds business review confce
AB Bank 30th President Cup Golf Tournament held
SIBL holds two-day long annual business confce
Premier Bank debuts perpetual bond
Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy S21FE 5G
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up on profit taking
Omicron, costly jet fuel steer airlines to record high loss
UAE investigating aborted Emirates airline take-off at Dubai airport


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft