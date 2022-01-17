UK, EU to intensify bid to resolve N Ireland trade row

Jan 16: Britain and the European Union are to intensify efforts to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said after talks on Friday.

In a joint statement, the two described their two-day meeting as "cordial" and said they had agreed to meet again on January 24 after "intensified" talks between their teams, although Truss refused to rule out suspending the agreement.

"We share a desire for a positive relationship between the EU and the UK underpinned by our shared belief in freedom and democracy," they added.

"Now it's time to start taking issues off the table," Sefcovic tweeted after the pair met for the first time at the government's country residence Chevening, in southeast England.

Northern Ireland, which has the UK's only land border with the European Union, has been a major stumbling block in the entire Brexit process since the 2016 referendum.

Truss said she wanted a negotiated solution and that "there is a deal to be done".

"But if we don't make sufficient progress, we will have to look at the alternatives but my absolute desire is to get a deal that works for the people of Northern Ireland," she told the BBC. -AFP







