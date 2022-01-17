FBCCI distributes blankets among cold hit people

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of commerce and Industries (FBCCI) distributed blankets in the capital to alleviate the winter sufferings of low-income people.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin distributed the blankets among the cold-stricken people at Islambagh Eidgah ground in Old Dhaka and at the playground of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute in Tejgaon on Saturday, said a press release.

Speaking at the distribution programme, the FBCCI chief said, FBCCI is distributing blankets among the cold-hit people as part of its social responsibility in addition to promoting trade and investment in the country.

"Such activities of the apex trade body will make other organizations and businessmen eager to take initiative to lessen the marginal people's sufferings of the society" he added.

The FBCCI president said that coronavirus cases are increasing again in the country, he called upon all to abide by the health guidelines including wearing masks to prevent the epidemic.

FBCCI vice-presidents Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, M A Razzak Khan Raj and directors Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Harun Or Roshid, Abu Motaleb, Mohammed Bazlur Rahman and S.M Jahangir Alam Manik, Commissioner of 29 Ward of Dhaka South City Corporation Haji Mohammad Jahangir Alam Babul and Commissioner of 24 Ward of Dhaka North City Corporation Shafiullah Shafi were also present at the blanket distribution ceremony in the capital.







