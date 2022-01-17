Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI distributes blankets among cold hit people

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of commerce and Industries (FBCCI) distributed blankets in the capital to alleviate the winter sufferings of low-income people.
FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin distributed the blankets among the cold-stricken people at Islambagh Eidgah ground in Old Dhaka and at the playground of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute in Tejgaon on Saturday, said a press release.
Speaking at the distribution programme, the FBCCI chief said, FBCCI is distributing blankets among the cold-hit people as part of its social responsibility in addition to promoting trade and investment in the country.
"Such activities of the apex trade body will make other organizations and businessmen eager to take initiative to lessen the marginal people's sufferings of the society" he added.
The FBCCI president said that coronavirus cases are increasing again in the country, he called upon all to abide by the health guidelines including wearing masks to prevent the epidemic.
FBCCI vice-presidents Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, M A Razzak Khan Raj and directors Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Harun Or Roshid, Abu Motaleb, Mohammed Bazlur Rahman and S.M Jahangir Alam Manik, Commissioner of 29 Ward of Dhaka South City Corporation Haji Mohammad Jahangir Alam Babul and Commissioner of 24 Ward of Dhaka North City Corporation Shafiullah Shafi were also present at the blanket distribution ceremony in the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank Rangpur Division holds business review confce
AB Bank 30th President Cup Golf Tournament held
SIBL holds two-day long annual business confce
Premier Bank debuts perpetual bond
Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy S21FE 5G
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up on profit taking
Omicron, costly jet fuel steer airlines to record high loss
UAE investigating aborted Emirates airline take-off at Dubai airport


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft