Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

LONDON, Jan 16: Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.
Elon Musk's company signed an agreement last month with Australia's Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world's largest graphite mines in the southern African country. It's a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral that is critical for lithium-ion batteries. The value of the deal hasn't been released.
Tesla will buy the material from the company's processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana, which sources graphite from its mine in Balama, Mozambique.
The Austin, Texas-based electric automaker plans to buy up 80% of what the plant produces - 8,000 tons of graphite per year - starting in 2025, according to the agreement. Syrah must prove the material meets Tesla's standards.
The deal is part of Tesla's plan to ramp up its capacity to make its own batteries so it can reduce its dependence on China, which dominates global graphite markets, said Simon Moores of United Kingdom-based battery materials data and intelligence provider, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
"It starts at the top with geopolitics," Moores said. "The U.S. wants to build enough capacity domestically to be able to build (lithium-ion batteries) within the USA. And this deal will permit Tesla to source graphite independent from China."
Moores said producing the batteries in the U.S. will reduce some of the questions Tesla is facing about its ties to China, where there are environmental concerns at some mines. The automaker also has set up a showroom in the region of Xinjiang, where Chinese officials are accused of forced labor and other human rights abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities.
A message was left seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.
The battery industry has been confronted with a short supply of graphite in recent months, Moores said. Graphite stores lithium inside a battery until it's needed to generate electricity by splitting into charged ions and electrons.
It comes as every major automaker is racing to get into electric vehicles amid concerns about climate change.
Tesla is making almost a million electric cars per year, and sourcing enough batteries is its biggest constraint, he said.
"They've upped their own battery manufacturing capacity," Moores said, but still "they can't get enough batteries."
A new battery factory that the company is building in its new hometown of Austin, Texas, will allow it to get closer to selfsufficiency, but Moores said it is still buying batteries from other manufacturers, "and that won't change this decade."
For instance, Tesla has a deal with Panasonic to make battery cells at the automaker's battery factory near Reno, Nevada.
The deal with Syrah is part of a broader effort by automakers to secure relatively scarce raw materials for batteries as demand for electric vehicles is expected to grow, said Sam Abuelsamid, principal e-mobility analyst for Guidehouse Insights.
The deal also brings the graphite processed in Louisiana much closer to Tesla's U.S. factories.
 "The pandemic pointed out to us that we've got these long, long, long supply chains, and it doesn't take much to disrupt a supply chain," said Donald Sadoway, a professor of materials chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
"Somebody could all of the sudden say, We're going to jack up the prices,' or We're going to refuse to ship it.'"
It's unlikely that the Tesla deal with Syrah will rankle the Chinese government because China has plenty of markets for its graphite, including increased domestic electric vehicle production, Abuelsamid said.
China, though, is Tesla's biggest global market. It has a giant factory near Shanghai and sells about 450,000 vehicles per year there, compared with about 350,000 in the U.S., Abuelsamid said.
For the Australian mining firm, the deal is "crucial" because it has a non-Chinese purchaser for its graphite product, Moores said.
Syrah's graphite mine in Mozambique's northernmost province, Cabo Delgado, is one of the world's largest, with an ability to produce 350,000 tons of flake graphite a year.
Cabo Delgado has faced violence in recent years by Islamic extremists, an insurgency that has recently extended inland from coastal areas toward the neighboring Niassa province.
The mine is on the main road connecting the Cabo Delgado and Niassa provinces, a thoroughfare that has been recently upgraded by a Chinese contractor. At a ceremony to reopen the road in December, President Filipe Nyusi called for vigilance so the road isn't used by insurgents.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Bank Rangpur Division holds business review confce
AB Bank 30th President Cup Golf Tournament held
SIBL holds two-day long annual business confce
Premier Bank debuts perpetual bond
Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy S21FE 5G
DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up on profit taking
Omicron, costly jet fuel steer airlines to record high loss
UAE investigating aborted Emirates airline take-off at Dubai airport


Latest News
I lost due to election engineering by admn, faulty EVMs: Taimur
I'll work for Narayanganj city dwellers until my death: Ivy
Bangladesh reports 2 more dengue cases
No decision yet to shut educational institutions: Dipu Moni
Woman, daughter found dead in Noakhali
The defeat is of the government: Taimur
Banglalink, Teletalk sign MoU on infrastructure sharing
Humayun for adopting circular economy model for sustainable development
HC allows Evaly to withdraw Tk 2.35 cr for operating expenses
Overseas players start coming in Dhaka for BPL
Most Read News
Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
ARSA chief Jununi's brother arrested from Rohingya camp
Ivy makes hat-trick winning Narayanganj City polls thrice
Covax delivers one billionth Covid vaccine dose
Noakhali municipality election underway
"I missed the Premier League": Coutinho after dream Aston Villa debut
Tangail-7 by-election underway
Tonga volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings in US, Japan
RMG exports rose by 28pc to around $20b in H1 FY22
SUST closed sine die, students asked to leave halls by Monday noon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft