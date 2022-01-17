Video
Monday, 17 January, 2022, 3:36 AM
India Gail director arrested by CBI in bribery case

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

NEW DELHI, Jan 16: The CBI has arrested E S Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) of GAIL, in a case of alleged bribery of over Rs 50 lakh for giving discounts to private companies buying petro chemical products marketed by the Maharatna PSU, officials said Sunday The CBI had unearthed the alleged bribery scam involving Ranganathan, middlemen, and businessmen and arrested five individuals on Saturday, they said.
The central agency had conducted searches at eight locations including the office and residence of Ranganathan, they said.
"Cash of Rs 1.29 crore (approx), and gold jewellery and other valuables (having app value of Rs 1.25 crore) recovered during searches from the premises of said accused (Ranganathan)," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.
It is alleged that Ranganathan was collecting bribes from perspective beneficiaries of discounts to private companies buying petro chemical products marketed by the Maharatna PSU, officials said.
It is alleged that Ranganathan was "indulging into corrupt and illegal activities in criminal conspiracy" with middlemen Pawan Gaur and Rajesh Kumar who is also director of Rishab Polychem Pvt. Ltd based at Bahudargarh Road, Delhi.
Kumar and Gaur allegedly acted as Ranganathan's middlemen by obtaining bribe from the private companies buying petro chemical products marketed by the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), the FIR alleged.
Based on information of one such bribery exchange, the CBI teams had conducted a trap operation in which two middlemen Gaur and Kumar were nabbed with the bribe amount of about 10 lakh which was collected on behalf of Ranganathan, the CBI has alleged.
Later, Nair, Gupta and Bansal were also taken into CBI custody.
Following the registration of the case against Ranganatha and others on Friday, the CBI had conducted searches at about eight locations in Delhi-NCR including Ranganathan's office at Bhikaji Kama Place in Delhi and his residence in Sector 62, Noida.
Besides Ranganathan, the agency has also booked middlemen Gaur and Kumar, N Ramakrishnan Nair who had allegedly collected bribes, businessmen Saurabh Gupta and his Panchkula-based company United Polymer Industries and Aditya Bansal and his company Karnal-based Bansal Agency, they said.
"Subsequent, searches were conducted at the premises of accused at Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Panchkula, Karnal etc, which led to recovery of Rs.84 lakh(approx), so far which include recovery of Rs 75 lakh from Gurgaon-based private person. Searches are continuing at the premises of public servant," Joshi had said.
Sources had informed the CBI that at the direction of Kumar, Gaur had asked Ranganathan for allowing some discount to the buyers on petro chemical products being marketed by GAIL in return of illegal gratification.
It is alleged that Kumar and Gaur met Ranganathan at his Noida residence on December 11 last year for discussing the proposal, the FIR alleged.
Two days later Gaur informed Kumar that proposal of discounts is being considered in GAIL, the FIR alleged.
In order to arrange bribes, Kumar got in touch with other prospective beneficiaries of discount, after the final decision is taken in GAIL on issuance of the discount order. Gaur, Kumar and Ranganathan again met at a five star hotel in Delhi on December 14 to discuss it further.    -PTI


