

Dubai clean energy share to grow to 13.3pc in Q122

This results from using the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies with Single Axis Tracking to increase energy production.

The 900MW fifth phase, with investments of Dh2.058 billion, is 60 per cent complete with 4.225 million safe working hours without injuries.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has a planned capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030. "The clean energy share is currently 11.38 per cent of Dubai's energy mix, and it will reach 13.3 per cent in Q1 of 2022. The current capacity at the Solar Park is 1,527 MW using solar photovoltaic panels. Dewa is implementing more projects with a total capacity of 1,333 MW using solar photovoltaic and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in addition to future phases to reach 5,000 MW by 2030," said Al Tayer.

"Since its launch, the solar park's projects have received considerable interest from global developers, which reflects the confidence of investors from around the world in Dewa's major projects in collaboration with the private sector using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. Through this model, Dewa has attracted around Dh40 billion of investments and received the lowest global solar energy prices five consecutive times, making Dubai a global benchmark for solar energy prices," added Al Tayer.

Waleed Bin Salman, executive vice president of business development and excellence at Dewa, said that work in the fifth phase of the Solar Park is going as per the targeted timeline. The second project is now 57 per cent complete.

He noted that the fifth phase will provide clean energy for more than 270,000 residences in Dubai and will reduce 1.18 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. It will become operational in stages until 2023.

In November 2019, Dewa announced the consortium led by ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation as the preferred bidder to build and operate the 900 MW 5th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, using photovoltaic solar panels based on the IPP model.

-Khaleej Times











