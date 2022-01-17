3.5pc bonus offered for inward remittance thru bKash

bKash is offering 1% extra cash bonus on top of 2.5% government incentive while receiving remittance in bKash wallets sent through banking channels in legal way. bKash cash bonus will be available for any amount of remittance of 15,000 TK and more. As a result, receiver can enjoy a total of 3.5% bonus till April 30, 2022.

A customer can avail this offer twice a month which means, maximum 8 times during the entire campaign. As a result, he/she can get up to 600 Taka in a month and a maximum of 2,400 Taka during the offer period.

The government incentive along with bKash cash bonus is only available for remittance sent through bKash authorized money transfer organizations (MTO) and money exchange houses. All the details regarding the process of sending remittance through bKash, list of countries and MTOs can be found in this website: https://www.bkash.com/remittance. Currently, expatriates from more than 70 countries are availing the opportunity to send remittance securely to 57.5 million bKash accounts through 10 commercial banks of the country via more than 60 money transfer organizations (MTO).

This service of sending remittance to the loved one's bKash account instantly through online/internet transfer or mobile wallets at any time without going anywhere has already gained popularity among the expatriates.

On the other hand, remitters' relatives living in Bangladesh can now Cash Out from nearby agents instead of spending money and time to collect remittance going to the banks. In addition, they can avail many other services like utility bill payments, send money, mobile recharge, educational or governmental fee payments, online payments, etc. from the comfort of their homes with their bKash accounts. As a result, remittance receivers are considering bKash as the easiest, safest and most convenient way of receiving remittance.







