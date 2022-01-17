Video
Over 20m people getting solar electricity in BD

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

Over 20m people getting solar electricity in BD

Over 20m people getting solar electricity in BD

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said over 20 million people of the country have been brought under the electricity facilities through setting up over 6 million solar home systems.
Bangladesh successfully installed 26 solar mini-grids in remote areas through which it could be able to brought people of the remote areas under electricity coverage and about 2000 diesel-run irrigation pumps were converted into solar-run pumps to reduce the use of liquid fuels, he said.
Bangladesh currently generating around 650 MW electricity from renewable energy sources, while 8 grid-tied solar parks, having 231 MW capacities, were set up across the country.   
He said the government has introduced the net metering system to encourage rooftop solar while initiatives have been taken to use other sources of renewable energy like wind, waste to generate electricity.
Nasrul Hamid has said that the government is exploring options like rooftop and floating solar power plants as alternatives to land-based ones due to scarcity of lands.
"The government is exploring options like rooftop and floating solar power plants as alternatives to land-based ones due to scarcity of lands," Hamid said.
He said the government has introduced the net metering system to encourage rooftop solar while initiatives have been taken to use other sources of renewable energy like wind, waste to generate electricity.
Projects were undertaken to generate 245 MW of electricity from wind while Dhaka North City Corporation signed a contract to set up a 42.5 MW waste to energy plant.
The State Minister made all these remarks while presiding over the 12th assembly session on "Member Interventions" of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) virtually on Saturday night.
"Work together to keep the modern and innovative technologies open for all at an affordable cost," Nasrul Hamid said.
The conference were attended by representatives from Zimbabwe, Colombia, India, United States, el Salvador, Belgium, Norway, Uruguay, Canada, Indonesia, Singapore, Greece, Spain, China, Japan, Switzerland, Croatia, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Germany, France, Italy, Sun Marino and Saudi Arabia.


« PreviousNext »

