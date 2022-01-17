Video
Monday, 17 January, 2022
Business

BB inquires about undistributed stock dividend in banks

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has wanted to know how much money the banks have paid as undistributed and unclaimed dividend in the stock market stabilization fund (Capital Market Stabilization Fund).
In this regard a letter was sent to 32 banks listed on the stock exchange asking for information last Thursday. The central bank has asked to send the information by next Tuesday. The banks have also been asked to provide information on how much money was deposited in the fund on November 30.
The letter also asked the banks to provide information on local currency, foreign currency and the number of shares deposited in the fund separately.
Besides, the market price of the shares was also asked to be submitted. Distributed cash dividend refers to the dividend which was sent to the customer but was not accepted by the customer for any reason. And unclaimed profit means dividends that have been sent to shareholders but have not been presented to the bank for cashing.
Bangladesh Bank has been objecting to the deposit of banks in this fund from the very beginning but on the contrary Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission says all listed companies should keep must keep such funds as a result with the BB new circular distance between BSEC and Bangladesh Bank will widen further in this regard.
The formation of the stock market stabilization fund was in gazette form on July 1 last year. The fund was set up to invest dividends that have been lying unclaimed and undistributed for a long time in various companies in the stock market.
According to the rules of fund formation, from now on, if the money of an investor or a customer has been in a state of disrepair for more than three years, it will have to be transferred to a new fund. The funds will be used for the development of the stock market. According to BSEC officials, the amount of unclaimed and undistributed money is Tk170 billion.


