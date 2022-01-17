Video
Mirsarai economic zone to start journey in March

Published : Monday, 17 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Shamsul Huda

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar generally known as the Mirersharai economic zone is ready to start its journey in March with three investors, who are slated to join by two other investors by December this year.
Currently Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) is busy to facilitate all sorts of services to the initially selected 15 companies by providing then lands at the zone.
The authority has already received $20 billion investment proposals from domestic and foreign investors, Abdul Quader, a senior BEZA official told The Daily Observer.
He said the BEZA has already developed infrastructural and utility facilities at the project area and it is expected that within next two months the investors will go for production in order to export.
The number of industrial plots at Mirsarai Economic Zone as per new extension plan will be increased from 250 to 539. Each plot will be of 3,600 square meters. A 25.24 km long drainage network will be constructed and a reservoir will be constructed on 45 acres of land to conserve rain water, he said.
At the beginning of the project, the target for export investment in the Bangabandhu economic zone or Mirsarai Economic Zone was set at $1.25 billion. Now it has increased by many folds and investment proposals are on rise which may employ at least 400 thousands within several years.
Among infrastructure development projects Chattogram WASA has taken up a project at a cost of $400 million to produce and supply 140 million litres of water daily to Mirsarai Economic Zone (MEZ), 70-kilometre away from Chattogram city, the main economic centre of the country.
The MEZ, renamed as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, is being developed on 30,000 acres of land, expanding from Mirsarai to Sitakunda upazilas of the southeastern district.
After completion of the project by Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, a total of 140 million litres of safe drinking water to be supplied to the industrial units to be set up at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar every day, sources familiar with the project said.
It was also known that the project will be implemented in two phases. In the phase-2, water treatment facilities will be built at the site of the existing Mohra Water Treatment Plant set up in 1988. Water from the River Halda will be treated in the plant. Besides, if needed, the Chattogram WASA is also considering harnessing water from River Meghna for treatment at this facility.
Another project official said major per cent of the electricity, gas supply, roads, water treatment plants, roads and other infrastructural development works have already completed which can initially provide services to the investors who are going to start their productions in coming month of March and buy the end of this year there will be more speedy progress to provide services to at least 15 investors.


