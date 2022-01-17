Govt to set up six technical training centers in six districts

The government has decided to set up six skill development training centers in the country to meet the growing demand of trained manpower for domestic as well as global market.

The Industry Ministry has sent a project proposal to the Planning Commission for setting up the six regional centers titled Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC) centers at a total cost of Tk 1,132.61 crore.

These will be set up at Gopalganj, Sunamganj, Rangpur, Jamalpur and Jessore. The project also aims at creating self-employment opportunities by training manpower in in the industrial sector, in addition to creating technical manpower for local and overseas industries.

It will also help develop suitable infrastructure to provide modern technical training to young man and women in remote areas. Concerned officials hope that technical training activities will be provided to entrepreneurs as well to ensure the availability of skilled manpower to organize business. The project components include building necessary infrastructure and procurement of furniture, engineering and training materials and other equipment for the 6 centers. Technical training for men and women will be imparted through these centers.

These centers will provide training to 6,144 men and 6,144 women trainees every year. Through construction of workshop, effective training facilities will be created. Spare parts will also be imported to equip them.

Ms Sharifa Khan, Member of the Planning Commission said human resource development is essential for transformation of the country into a developed and prosperous one by 2041. If implemented, the project will create skilled manpower in line with the market demand for local and international industries. They will meet demand for skilled industrial manpower and create self-employment opportunities for the unemployed.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on June 7 last year after receiving the proposal from the industry ministry. The project has been recommended to be placed at next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). If accepted BITAC will be implement the project by June 2025.

The project proposal has said it is almost impossible to survive in a free market economy without creation of skilled manpower. For this reason, it is necessary to create human resources with technical skills, apart from traditional formal education. On September 24, 2014, the Prime Minister instructed the Industries Ministry while visiting it to set up seven regional training centers at the departmental level including women's hostels. At present BITAC has five centers in Dhaka, Chittagong, Chandpur, Khulna and Bogura.

