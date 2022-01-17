Govt to promote recycling industry, circular economy



Front row: Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (2nd from left), Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin Ahmed (2nd from right) and FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (extreme right) attend a seminar at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on Sunday.

He said the cell will work closely with government and non-government departments and organizations for playing a pivotal role for the development of the circular economy. The Minister mentioned that the size of the informal recycling is huge, giving them the status of industry would further facilitate the shift to a circular economy.

The Industries Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on "Current Scenario of Circular Economy: Problems and Prospects" organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at the FBCCI office on Sunday.

Speaking as the special guest, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin Ahmed said at present 40 per cent plastic is being recycled. The remaining 60 percent will have to be brought under it to protect the environment.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said unplanned consumption of natural resources is increasing worldwide along with economic development, triggering Climate change and global warming. Therefore, conservation of Climate and biodiversity, prevention of waste and environmental pollution have become major challenges for the next generation.

He said, in such a situation, the development of a circular economy is very important. The circular economic model combines production and consumption. The best use of resources can be ensured through waste management and recycling, which reduce carbon emissions, pollution. So the Circular economy is an effective tool for achieving sustainable growth.

FBCCI President said no one in the world now considers waste unnecessary. Waste of one industry is being considered as resources for another industry. Bangladesh aims to achieve SDG by 2030, become an upper middle-income country by 2031 and a developed country by 2041. Achieving these goals requires ensuring sustainable use of resources. And that is why the development of a circular economy is very important.

The FBCCI Chief said that the countries of the European Union are in the forefront in implementing the circular economy. The European Commission has already drawn up a circular economy action plan. China, Brazil, Canada, the United States and Japan are also working to shift their economies to a circular economy.

Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, PhD, Professor of Chittagong University, Prof. Dr. Mizan R. Khan, Deputy Director, International Centre for Climate Change and Development, Independent University and FBCCI panel advisor and East West University Professor Dr A K Enamul Haque also participated in the panel discussion. They said a close relationship among academia, industry and regulators was needed for proper implementation of the circular economy.

Also present at the seminar were FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Amin Helaly, Habib Ullah Dawn and other directors. FBCCI Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque moderated the seminar.



















