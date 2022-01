Locals formed a human chain at Munshibazar in Kamalganj Upazila

Locals formed a human chain at Munshibazar in Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar on Sunday, protesting the attack on Dr Md Abdus Shahid, MP, and demanding exemplary punishment for the persons responsible. The MP came under attack on January 2 while he was returning home from Sreemangal. photo: observer