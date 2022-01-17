Five people murdered in five districts

Five people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Gopalganj, Pirojpur, Cox's Bazar, Laxmipur and Lalmonirhat, in four days.

GOPALGANJ: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Mintu Mina alias Kotan, 50, son of late Akhter Mina, was a resident of Fakirkandi area in the upazila. He was a motor parts trader by profession.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Russell Ahmed said Mintu Mia was returning home from his motor parts' shop at around 10pm through the Dhaka-Khulna Highway.

At that time, a group of miscreants attacked him near Fakirkandi Lake Par Bridge, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. The body bore several injury marks.

However, police are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the SI added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: An elderly man was murdered by his elder brother and nephew over trifling matter in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Amir Hossain Majhi, 70, was a resident of Harinbala Village in the upazila.

The deceased's son Md Hasan Majhi said Amir Hossain went to cut soil in his paternal land in the area at noon. Omar Majhi, 72, elder brother of Amir Hossain, and his son Dulal Majhi, 45, challenged him there.

An altercation took place in between Amir and Omar at that time.

At one stage of the altercation, Omar along with Dulal and Dulal's son Mahabub beat up Amir mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhandaria PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A housewife was allegedly strangled by her husband in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Hure Jannat, 17, was the wife of Md Rifat, a resident of Satdunia Para Village under Ujantia Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Moulavi Abu Bakkar of Machhinyakata area.

The deceased's father said Hure Jannat got married with Rifat about one and a half years back.

Rifat often tortured her physically and mentally over dowry money since their marriage.

However, Rifat along with his family members beat up Hure Jannat over the matter at noon, and strangled her at one stage.

Rifat and his family members went into hiding soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pekua PS OC Sheikh Muhammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

LAXMIPUR: A housewife was allegedly hacked to death by her in-laws over family feud in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bibi Razia, wife of Saiful Islam, a resident of Char Afzal Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdur Rob of Char Poragochha area.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Bibi Razia got married with Saiful Islam, son of Md Nezam of Char Afzal area, about four years back.

However, Saiful beat up her wife over a trivial matter on Tuesday. As a sequel to it, the couple had been locked into a quarrel.

Following this, Saiful hacked Bibi Razia indiscriminately on Wednesday night, and, strangled her. Later, he along with his mother and brother-in-law hanged the body to cover up the incident as suicide.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday morning and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Abdur Rob lodged a murder case with Ramgati PS accusing three named and three unnamed persons in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Saiful's mother Rowshanara Begum.

Saiful went into hiding soon after the incident.

Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the other accused.

LALMONIRHAT: One of the two youths, who were allegedly tortured by a newly elected union parishad (UP) member in Kaliganj Upazila of the district, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Anwarul Islam, 30, son of Mojibar, a resident of Modanpur Village under Namuri Union in Aditmari Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Mozammel Haque, newly elected member of Chalbala UP in Kaliganj Upazila, took loan money of over Tk 1 lakh from Anwarul Islam. As he did not pay the money back to Anwarul, an altercation took place in between them on January 3.

As a sequel to it, Mozammel along with his men captured him for three days and tortured him inhumanly. They also tortured Rokonuzzaman, son of Quddus of the area, as he came forward to save Anwarul.

Later, the victims' family members called through 999 and informed the matter to the law enforcers.

Being informed, a team of police rescued them from an abandoned house on January 6 and admitted the duo to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.

The physicians of the hospital, later, shifted Anwarul to Rangpur Medical College College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

He succumbed to his injuries there on Wednesday evening while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's wife lodged a murder case with Kaliganj PS accusing five people in this connection.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested Mozammel and his younger brother Mosharraf Hossain Bhuttu, and trying to nab the other accused.



